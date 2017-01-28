Home»Today's Stories

Barman who split shin open awarded €40k

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Liam Heylin

A barman moving large gas bottles who had his shin ripped open on a steel-built stairway has been awarded €40,000 in compensation.

Judge David Riordan yesterday made the assessment of damages to plaintiff Raymond O’Callaghan from 30 Friars Road, Turners Cross, Cork.

He had been working at The Hanover in Cork when the accident happened on September 20, 2014.

The award was made against Pentagon Entertainment Ltd, Hanover Street, Cork, although the defendant company did not make any appearance at Cork Circuit Court yesterday for the case.

The plaintiff’s barrister, Eamon Shanahan, said the accident happened on a backstairs, described as being like a fire escape-type stairs.

Judge Riordan said: “Mr O’Callaghan is not putting up anything like a false claim.

“He clearly suffered a bad injury. [Having looked at the plaintiff’s injury], as a lay person, I would have said it happened three weeks ago but it happened a number of years ago.

“I note there is no plan for skin graft.

“It is a very nasty injury and it still causes difficulty for the plaintiff.

“The appropriate damages are €40,000 plus costs.”

Mr O’Callaghan gave evidence during the assessment of damages yesterday.

“I was loading empty gas cylinders, put them on the crane. I had to go down to steady the cradle of the crane as it could become twisted.

“I went downstairs. There was one handrail on one side. It would be classed as a fire escape. The stairs were wet,” the plaintiff said.

His foot slipped off a step and there was a flap type pull-back of skin on his shin that required 26 stitches.

“It became very badly infected four days later and I spent four days in hospital.

“And a nurse had to come to my house to dress it and give me intravenous antibiotics.

“When I am out and about sometimes, I wear a shin guard to protect it.

“I get shooting pains. I was out of work for six to eight weeks,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

The 42-year-old said he worked mainly in construction but worked part-time as a barman.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS courts, injury, health, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

How can we have faith in courts’ judgement?

Three men charged after guns seizure

Man beaten unconscious and attacked when he woke

‘Appalled’ judge throws out bail agreement

More in this Section

Plans revealed for 300th anniversary of one of Cork’s oldest churches

Kenny to rely on Trump’s ‘big heart’ to ensure illegal Irish in America not deported

Rape Crisis Network Ireland queries State obligation to fund good data collection

Luxury Government jet sold for €420k now worth €5m


Breaking Stories

Bus Éireann SIPTU members ’prepared for war’

Trump suggests EU held up plans for Doonbeg resort

Irish Cancer Society warns parents about fake HPV vaccine news

Sir Declan Morgan: Legacy inquests row leaves victims with wasted year

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 