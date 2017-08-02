Home»Today's Stories

Bank plan could save thousands on mortgages

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
By Pádraig Hoare

Homeowners could save tens of thousands of euro if new Central Bank proposals on switching mortgages are implemented, according to financial experts.

The Central Bank has put forward proposals that would make lenders co-operate with each other if a mortgage holder wanted to switch, as well as making it easier for people to compare their existing mortgage to other mortgage options.

The proposals, which are out for public consultation until November 1, also reference providing consumers with standardised switching information.

Nicholas Charalambous, managing director of Cork-based financial services firm Alpha Wealth, said the measures could “absolutely” save customers five-figure sums on their mortgages if implemented properly.

“There are massive savings to be made by switching, especially for the cohort that may have bought properties post-financial crash.”

Mr Charalambous pointed to an example of a couple with €250,000 left on a 20-year mortgage, where potentially more than €1,800 could be saved every year, resulting in savings of almost €40,000.

“At, say, 4.5% interest rate, which is Bank of Ireland’s current variable rate on an 80%-plus loan-to-value of €1,581.62 per month, which over 20 years would be a total repayment of €379,588.80,” he said.

“At 3.3% [offered by both KBC and AIB], monthly payments would be €1,424.34 per month, which over 20 years would be a total repayment of €341,841.60. This is a difference of €37,747.20 over the mortgage term.”

The Central Bank proposals come as banks in recent months have faced the wrath of customers wrongly moved off tracker mortgages onto more expensive loans.

Financial adviser Padraic Kissane, who was at the heart of uncovering the scandal, said the new Central Bank measures, while helpful, fundamentally missed an opportunity to address an unfair system for customers.

“Lenders are still gouging customers to retain profit,” said Mr Kissane. “There is no reason a customer should not be able to pick a mortgage in the EU, with lower rates... The intentions of the Central Bank are good, but why treat the symptoms and not the illness?”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bank, Mortgages, Business, Central Bank

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Legal review set to address social media threat to trials

Micheál Martin urges review of Cork flood plan

X Factor finalist Mary Byrne among the contestants on Celebrity Operation Transformation

Fianna Fail TDs worry over talk of Fine Gael coalition


Breaking Stories

Man airlifted to hospital after hay bale rolls over on him, causing crush injuries

Ibrahim Halawa's lawyers present defence case in Cairo

Case of TB discovered in Kerry, HSE confirms

Jason Corbett’s father-in-law 'told co-worker he hated Jason', murder trial hears

Lifestyle

Long and winding road leads back home

The flotsam and jetsam of the artistic life

Making Cents: Students under pressure for digs but don’t rush in

Apps that help you get to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 