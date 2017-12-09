Bank branch closed to public during protest by anti-eviction campaigners

A branch of KBC bank in Cork City centre was closed to the public yesterday after a peaceful protest by anti-eviction campaigners.

As many as 100 protesters gathered outside the Lapp’s Quay branch of KBC at 11am with the aim of delivering a letter of protest.

Gardaí attended the scene but confirmed afterwards that it was a peaceful protest, with a decision taken to close the office to the public. Staff remained inside while a number of protesters, many holding banners, remained outside into the afternoon, alongside a small garda presence.

The office of the Cork County sheriff confirmed that a small protest was also held outside its office at 12pm, and was also attended by gardaí. Brian McCarthy of the Anti-Eviction Taskforce claimed similar protest actions were likely at other banks in the coming period.

Mr McCarthy, who is from Killarney, said the action was triggered by the eviction of a family from their home in east Cork in October which, he claimed, affected five children under 14.

His colleague, Colman McCarthy from Mallow, said: “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Mr McCarthy accused KBC and other banks of failing to properly engage with those in mortgage arrears.

Later, KBC bank said: “We look at everyone’s personal circumstances on a case-by-case basis with the aim of trying to resolve the situation first. Repossessing somebody’s home is always the very last resort for KBC and is only considered when all other resolution options have been considered.”

Among the protesters was Gillian Noonan, a psychotherapist, who said her work had brought her into contact with families affected by repossessions.

“It is just seeing the human cost,” she said. “It is affecting every one of us and is being ignored by so many people.”