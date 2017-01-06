Ballistics report being prepared in Cork firearms case

A ballistics report is being prepared in an investigation into the case against a Cork man charged with having a sawn-off shotgun following an alleged shooting incident and high-speed chase through Cork city.

Cian Walsh, aged 29, of 17 Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, Cork, was back before Cork District Court yesterday where Insp John Deasy said: “The file is complete. We are awaiting the return of a ballistics report.”

The inspector said a two-week adjournment was sought with the accused remanded in custody.

Mr Walsh is charged with possession of a firearm at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, on September 25. He is also accused of threatening to kill a woman at Noonan’s Road, Cork, on the same date.

READ NEXT Inquiry launched after teenage boy dies after stabbing in house

Insp Deasy said the case against co-accused Stephen Coveney, who also appeared in court yesterday, is related to the same investigation although Mr Coveney faces different charges.

Mr Coveney, aged 25, of 2 Churchfield Green, Cork, is charged with endangerment where it is alleged his driving caused a risk of death or serious injury to patrons attending a hurling match. Mr Coveney, who was represented by Donal Daly, solicitor, was also keen that his case would be ready for the February sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Mr Coveney faces six charges, two for endangerment, two for dangerous driving, and one each for driving without licence or insurance.

The first endangerment charge outlines a series of alleged actions by the defendant in the driving of a Mitsubishi Lancer at Boreenmanna Road, Cork, on September 25. The charge states Mr Coveney intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct by driving at Sgt Noel Madden, then reversed into a marked Garda car driven by Sgt David Callaghan by accelerating forward. It is alleged the defendant’s vehicle then hit a parked Toyota car which hit a VW Golf that had occupants sitting in it.

It is alleged the car driven by the accused attempted to mount the footpath where a people were walking into Páirc Uí Rinn for the Cork senior hurling semi-final before coming to a stop after hitting a pole creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.