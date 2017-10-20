Bail for man, 60, accused of sexually assaulting four women in Cork

A 60-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting four women in separate incidents in the Douglas area of Cork and gardaí wanted a bail condition that he would have no physical contact with “females”.

Judge John King said such a bail condition would be too broad and instead said that he attached a condition requiring the defendant to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured parties.

Patrick Vaughan, of Oaklodge, Douglas Rd, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Donal Cashman and brought before Cork District Court.

Mr Vaughan was charged with four counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to four different injured parties on different dates in May, namely May 22, 26, 27, and 31, and all related to alleged offences in the Douglas area. The complainants are aged between 20 and 34.

Judge King imposed a reporting restriction against any identification of the four complainants. He said this restriction did not extend to any prohibition on identifying the defendant.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the prosecution was not opposed to bail being granted to the accused. However, bail conditions were required.

Det Garda Cashman outlined the first condition, a curfew between 6pm and 8am. Judge King said he could not impose such a curfew as the legislation did not allow him to do so. He said the earliest curfew he could impose was from 9pm and that it had to be until 6am.

The second condition sought was for him to avoid any physical contact with women. The judge said this condition was too broad and he changed it to refer to prohibiting contact with the complainants.

Mr Vaughan must also sign on daily at Anglesea St Garda Station.

Insp Coholan said the DPP had directed trial at Cork District Court. Judge King said he would leave it to Judge Olann Kelleher to decide on the issue of whether or not he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

The case was put back until November 2 for jurisdiction to be decided by Judge Kelleher.