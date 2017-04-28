Bail denied for man accused of fracturing cheekbone

A man accused of fracturing a woman’s cheekbone has been remanded in custody.

Prosecuting Garda Insp Brian O’Donovan said a one-week adjournment was required to allow time for directions from the DPP in the case of David Ross, aged 27, at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Ross in custody until May 4.

In his bail application previously, the accused denied the allegation by Det Garda John Gleeson that he appeared at an upstairs window of a house armed with a petrol canister and later barricaded himself into a room.

Mr Ross faces a charge that on January 23 he carried out an assault causing harm to Laura O’Donoghue at Glentrasna Avenue, The Glen, Cork. Det Garda Gleeson said the defendant allegedly fractured her cheekbone and gave her an injury that required five stitches.

Mr Ross is also accused of causing criminal damage at 132 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, on the same date.

Det Garda Gleeson said gardaí called to the house at Glentrasna on February 3 and that Mr Ross allegedly appeared at an upstairs window with a petrol canister before fleeing through the back of the house. He denied that. Det Garda Gleeson said they returned to the house on February 14 and the accused barricaded himself into a bedroom. This was also denied.

Mr Ross said he wanted bail to deal with addiction and anger management issues Judge Olann Kelleher refused.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said Mr Ross was anxious directions would be available before the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commence on May 8.