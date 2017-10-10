Home»Today's Stories

Backbench TD contradicts Micheál Martin on Sinn Féin coalition

Tuesday, October 10, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Backbench Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has contradicted his party leader, Micheál Martin, by insisting Fianna Fáil cannot definitively rule out a coalition with Sinn Féin.

John McGuinness

He made the claim despite Mr Martin rejecting any possibility of a formal deal or confidence-and-supply deal with Gerry Adams’ party after the next general election.

Mr Martin last week reiterated that there was no chance of him leading Fianna Fáil into such a coalition.

He was adamant no arrangement of any kind would take place with Sinn Féin.

However, speaking on local radio station KCLR FM yesterday, Mr McGuinness said an increasingly rumoured coalition cannot be ignored as a possible option.

Asked about the issue, the Carlow-Kilkenny TD said that regardless of what senior Fianna Fáil politicians were saying, the party will “have to respect the people’s wishes” if the next general election result indicates support for a coalition between the parties.

Mr McGuinness has said previously that a coalition with Sinn Féin cannot be definitively ruled out, partially because of a need to keep all options open as part of a negotiation tactic with other parties.

His intervention, just days after Mr Martin specifically rejected the idea, is likely to gain fresh attention.

A minority, reportedly “prominent” members of the parliamentary party, is known to be open to a coalition move when Mr Adams steps aside as Sinn Féin leader. Mr Martin was criticised at last week’s Oireachtas party meeting over claims Fine Gael is outmanoeuvring Fianna Fáil in the current arrangement.

The matter is likely to increasingly come under focus in the coming months due to Mr Adams’ forth-coming announcement on his leadership.

At Sinn Féin’s pre-Dáil think-in last month, the Louth TD confirmed that he will make an announcement on his future at the November ard fhéis.

Mr Adams had regularly indicated he will lead his party into the next election, but some Fianna Fáil TDs believe his departure would make Sinn Féin a more realistic partner in Government.


KEYWORDS

fianna failsinn feincoalition

