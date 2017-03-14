Baby wasn’t fed for 17 hours, kidnap trial told

The jury in the trial of an alleged kidnapping and robbery has heard a distressed 999 call from the victim, whose 10-week-old baby had not been fed for 17 hours.

Jean Marie Nawn could be heard sobbing down the phone as she tried to comfort her crying baby and explain to gardaí how kidnappers had threatened to shoot her and her partner.

Jonathan Gill, aged 35, is accused of kidnapping a postal worker, his partner, and their daughter before robbing over €600,000 from the man’s workplace.

It is the State’s case that Mr Gill was one of a group of five who were involved in holding the family hostage in their own home before moving them to a shed about a 90-minute drive away.

Mr Gill, of Malahide Rd, Swords, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to falsely imprisoning Warren Nawn, Jean Marie Nawn, and their baby in Drogheda between August 1 and August 2, 2011.

The trial has heard the Nawns were taken from their home and brought to a shed where they were held overnight. Mr Nawn was sent to An Post in the morning to retrieve the money.

Ms Nawn told the jury she was repeatedly threatened at gunpoint and that, at one stage, she was beaten over the head with a gun. Afterwards, the raiders left her tied to a bedpost in an abandoned house with her baby. She told the court she managed to free herself and run to the IBM factory in Swords.

G4S security company worker Gerard Whelan told the court yesterday he was working at the factory and driving to lunch when he saw a woman at the edge of the grounds.

He said he stopped to see if the woman was alright before noticing she was holding a baby and had cable ties on her hands.

Mr Whelan said the woman did not want him to ring 999 but he felt he had to.

“She kept saying they were going to kill him if she told anyone. I told her I was sure he would be OK. My company has had previous experience of this activity.”

In the 999 conversation played to the jury, Mr Whelan spoke to gardaí before putting Ms Nawn on the phone. She wept as gardaí told her her partner was safe and an ambulance was on the way for her and her baby.

Det Garda Donal Tully told the court he arrived at around 1pm and was told by Ms Nawn the baby had not been fed since 8pm the previous night. She was “very, very distressed”, he said.

The trial continues.