Baby fights for her life

Thursday, March 16, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

A 10-week-old baby girl was fighting for her life in a Dublin hospital last night after suffering serious injuries on Monday.

It is understood the little girl was taken from an apartment complex in Ardee, Co Louth, to the local hospital on that day and gardaí were notified.

Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

A Garda spokesman said: “The circumstances of how the child received her injuries is now part of a Garda investigation.”

Investigating officers have searched the apartment block from which she was brought to hospital as well as the roads around the area.

CCTV footage is also being studied to see if that gives any indication as to how the injuries were sustained.

