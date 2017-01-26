Babestation models set for Westport ‘apology’ following 'nuisance calls'

The operators of an adult entertainment TV show are bringing three of its female employees to Westport today, as a way of apologising to people in the town who received nuisance calls relating to the service.

The British phone number for the TV show ‘Babestation’ starts with the same numbers as Westport’s Irish area code.

It meant that Irish viewers, who tried to call the British number without using the UK prefix of 0044, were put through to households in the Co Mayo town.

“We’re hoping to bring three of the girls over.

“What we’re very proud of is they’re incredibly bright, they know what they’re doing,” said Steve Richardson, who looks after Babestation’s corporate communications said yesterday.

Mr Richardson said the women would be standing on the iconic bridge in the town from 2pm today, and suggested “the girls will make it (the bridge) even more beautiful”.

“We don’t want innocent people put out,” Mr Richardson stated in relation to anyone locally who may have received “inadvertent” callers trying to contact the show in the UK.

“We’re making a gesture,” he told broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1.

Mr Richardson was asked to explain the nature of the TV show and how it worked.

“It’s a free-to-view adult entertainment channel,” he said.

“We have a portfolio of girls that we work with.

“They’re very empowered, they’re very bright and career-minded.

“They basically have a phone in their hand and they use what they’ve got to encourage our customers to interact with them,” he said.

Mr Tubridy asked him to elaborate on the statement ‘what they’ve got’.

“They use their bodies, it’s an adult entertainment show,” answered Mr Richardson.

The story about the phone number mix-up broke after Regional Development Minister Michael Ring was forced to contact gardaí and broadcasting regulatory authorities on behalf of angry constituents who were being bombarded with late-night telephone calls.

Yesterday, Mr Richardson said an invitation to the bridge event would be extended to Mr Ring.

However, according to the department, it is understood the minister has a tight schedule of political engagements today and is unable to attend.