Babestation models get it off their chest with big sorry to Westport

Friday, January 27, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Supposedly, they came to apologise to the unsuspecting people of Mayo, whose ears were accosted by men asking them what they were wearing... and worse.

Babestation models Vicky Nami, Alexa Brooke, and Priya Young were the centre of attention in Westport.

But three of the Babestation ‘babes’ still made sure the adult sex line’s name was spread prominently on their ample chests — one would suspect they would have had the premium rate number there too, but for the fact the company must change it to avoid more hot and heavy late-night phonecalls for unsuspecting people of the west.

Vicky Nami, Priya Young, and Alexa Brooke made a brief (but comparatively fully clothed and conservative) glamour stop in wet and windy Westport because, for some time, the town’s residents have been receiving calls meant to be for the sex line.

Babestation itself said when new numbers came into effect in July 2015, unknown to it, some of the range allocated were similar to Irish domestic numbers.

Babestation girls Vicky Nami, Priya Young, and Alexa Brooke on their visit to Westport, Co Mayo, to apologise after some of the town’s residents received late-night calls meant for the adult entertainment station. Babestation says it is changing the numbers, ‘which will negate the issue in its entirety.

It said it was contacted a month later by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and told that a Westport resident had been receiving “misdialled” calls late at night — calls which were meant for its girls.

It thought it had solved the issue, but then the calls started again. Now, it says it is changing the numbers, “which will negate the issue in its entirety”.

Back in Westport, the girls were full of contrition.

“We’re sorry for any offence we caused anyone,” Alexa told the Mayo News.

“We’re here to make friends with everybody. We want to build relationships with them and apologise, obviously, for the inconvenience. We’re actually a really nice bunch of people, as I’m sure they are and, hopefully, we can build a long and lasting friendship.”

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Enda Kenny was asked about the controversy. “On that, I’m going to plead the fifth. I’ll leave Michael Ring to deal with that,” he replied.

However, Mr Kenny’s fellow Mayo TD and Junior Minister in the Department of Arts had clearly decided the type of visual and aural media the ladies visiting his constituency were involved in was not one he would want to help promote. Accordingly, he declined their invitation to meet them.

