Autopsy into hotel death of 64-year old woman

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are awaiting the results of an autopsy which was carried out on the body of a 64-year old woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Co Galway.

The name of the woman, who is believed to be from Co Cork, has not been released.

Her body was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel in Oughterard shortly before 12pm on Monday.

It is understood she was among of a party of around 40 walkers who were staying in the town for a few days.

Two other guests were treated at University College Hospital Galway (UCHG) later on Monday afternoon, having presented at the emergency department feeling unwell. They underwent tests and were released.

Guests at the hotel, which is located 25km west of Galway city, were evacuated.

Fire crews wearing gas masks and using oxygen tanks examined the building amid fears that carbon monoxide may have caused the woman’s death. A Garda forensic crew then carried out an extensive examination of the building once it had been declared safe.

Minister of state Seán Kyne, who is from nearby Moycullen, said the death of the woman had caused widespread shock.

“The local community is saddened by the tragic death of a visitor to the area,” he said. “Investigations are ongoing to determine what exactly happened at the hotel. I want to send my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Inspector Tom Waters of Salthill Garda Station said that the results of theautopsy would determine the next course of action.

“The gardaí received a report at 11.30am on Monday of a sudden death at the Lake Hotel in Oughterard,” he said. “As a result of that, gardaí attended the scene and the body of a 64-year-old woman was removed to UCHG for a post-mortem.

“The scene was preserved pending a full technical examination. The fire brigade are assisting us with our inquiries. We have also requested the assistance of the health and safety authority in respect of this investigation. A post-mortem in UCHG in respect of the deceased will determine the outcome of that investigation.”