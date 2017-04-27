Home»Today's Stories

Authorities claim Fitbit contradicts man’s account of wife’s death

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Police in Connecticut have arrested a man over the killing of his wife after an activity tracking device she wore showed she was alive for longer than the suspect told police.

The timeline given by Richard Dabate, accused of killing his wife Connie, is at odds with data collected by her wearable device.

Connie Dabate was killed in her home only two days before Christmas 2015. Her obituary described her as “beloved wife and best friend of Richard Dabate”.

But now her “best friend” is the lead suspect in the case of the 39-year-old’s murder.

His arrest comes after police reviewed her movements as she tracked herself through Fitbit.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence, and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of his wife on December 23, 2015.

Authorities say that 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife, and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.

But Connecticut state police wrote in an arrest warrant Connie’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Richard told investigators the killing took place around 9am. However, records from Connie’s Fitbit show she was moving inside their home at around 10.05am. Other online activity also indicates Connie was active in her home around that time.

There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle in the home, nothing was stolen, and three separate K-9 officers were unable to pick up any scent but Richard Dabate’s, the warrant filed by Connecticut State Police said.

Investigators also said that witness statements, text messages, information from social media, computers, the home’s alarm system, as well as data from the Fitbit contradict Richard Dabate’s initial statements to police.

The warrant claims that Richard Dabate used a credit card that his wife did not know about to pay for flowers for his pregnant girlfriend, stays at a Motel 6, and to spend over $1,200 (€1,100) at a strip club.

The other woman was about seven months pregnant at the time of Connie’s murder, according to the warrant.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fitbit, courts, connie dabate, richard dabate, connecticut

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Fast cars are my heroin, said driver who knocked down garda

€20k damages for girl bit on face by dog in pet shop

Soccer player sues club for ‘trauma’

More in this Section

‘I tried to stop stab attack on boyfriend’

Leo Varadkar ‘overstated’ amount saved by anti-fraud measures

Man told bank teller he had bomb in ‘harebrained’ robbery attempt

Headshop drug treatments fell 50% after ban in 2010


Breaking Stories

Three tenants at risk of eviction 'assured' homeless charity will buy homes and let them stay

Bank Holiday weekend Lotto jackpot heading for €11m

Teenage girl missing from Cork city believed to be in northside of Dublin

Flying out of the country this summer? Here are your rights if you are denied boarding

Lifestyle

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 