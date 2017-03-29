Home»Today's Stories

Audit of An Garda Siochána ‘will not be fault finding’

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Government has agreed an external review of An Garda Siochána in the wake of the fake alcohol tests and penalty points scandal but it will not be fault finding, it was agreed.

During a four-hour meeting of Cabinet yesterday — mostly consumed with the latest Garda fiasco — it was agreed that a “root and branch” review will be conducted.

The timeframe, powers and people to head this though have yet to be agreed. This external review will be on top of two others of the force, including an internal one by gardaí themselves and a separate review by the policing authority of the penalty points and breathaliser test scandal.

Government partners, Independent Alliance, said they are reserving a “wait-and-see” approach on the issue, until Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan answers questions at an Oireachtas committee tomorrow.

But a spokeswoman for the Alliance said they feel “vindicated” after more recent demands for an external review of the force.

Alliance de-facto leader Shane Ross and Environment Minister Denis Naughten emphasised the need for the external review at yesterday’s weekly meeting.

However, the Government has not agreed yet how long this external review will take; who might lead it; or what powers it will have.

Crucially, a Government spokesman said it will include an examination of garda management but the review, in general, is “not fault finding”.

Government sources expect that a Patten-type commission could be contemplated when Cabinet resume deliberations on this in the coming days — a model on a previous review of policing in the North which led to an overhaul of the force there.

A memo on the exact nature of the external review will go to Cabinet next week, a spokesman said.

The process will also include examining if existing legislation can be used or not.

A Government statement added: “The Government believes the level of public concern is now so profound that it may now be time to conduct a thorough, comprehensive and independent root-and-branch review of An Garda Síochána. That is clearly a proposal that will require further detailed consideration by the Government.”

The opposition will also be consulted about the nature of the review.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS audit, garda scandal

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Gardaí to test their own powers of investigation

Buying time - Yet another Garda review

Another day another Garda scandal, another ‘not happy’ Enda

Policing Authority rules out inspectorate inquiry role

More in this Section

Minister Frances Fitzgerald caught up in Garda scandal

Brexit countdown: UK formally pitches itself into the unknown

Voxpro pulled US deal over bathroom gender law

Merger of Cork and Clonmel credit unions shelved


Breaking Stories

Spring tides hamper efforts to raise wreckage of Rescue 116 at Blacksod

15-year-old missing from Kildare

Senior civil servant to take hold of Stormont purse strings for the first time

Triona Priestly's mother remembers her daughter's final moments with Ed Sheeran ahead of third anniversary

Lifestyle

Are left-handed people in their right minds?

Liz Bonnin gets a 'sobering reminder' of the power of nature in series on the Galapagos

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 