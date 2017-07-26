Home»Today's Stories

Attempted sexual assault on girl, 13, in library

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man has pleaded guilty to an attempted sexual assault after a 13-year-old girl visiting a Cork library was hugged and kissed on the cheek by a stranger.

Jay Choudury, aged 28, of Garrane Darra, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence which was carried out on March 23, 2016, at Cork City Library.

Inspector Gary McPolin said: “The file relates to an attempted sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl that occurred at the library on that date.

“The complainant reported that she was hugged and kissed by an unknown male when she was visiting the library.

“CCTV at the scene captured a male matching the description given and the male was later identified as Jay Choudury.

“He was subsequently arrested and detained in relation to this incident and made full admissions in relation to his involvement in the incident that was recorded on DVD.”

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin said that prior to the imposition of sentence, she wanted to see a probation report on the defendant.

The judge warned the accused that there should be no adverse reports from gardaí about his behaviour. Judge Ní Chondúin said that if the accused fell at his first hurdle the gardaí had liberty to re-enter the case within 48 hours.

Otherwise, Choudury was told he should co-operate with the probation service in the preparation of the report. The judge remanded him in custody until September 28 for sentencing.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused now realised that he could not behave in the way that he did in the library and that his actions were totally inappropriate.

“He struck up a conversation with her. They were talking about cats. He hugged her and kissed her on the cheek,” said Mr Burke.

“There was a brief conversation about an exchange of phone numbers. But the girl got frightened and ran off.

“There was no actual exchange of phone numbers on the occasion. We notified the State of the plea of guilty that was being entered to this charge so the young girl would have been told that there was no need to come to court to give evidence.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ian Bailey: ‘Order is an abuse of process’

Páirc Uí Chaoimh games faced injunction over traffic chaos fears

Mary Lou McDonald backs Gerry Adams to remain at summit of Sinn Féin

Martens’ 911 call ‘distinctly calm’


Breaking Stories

Man alerts Coast Guard after becoming unsure about position due to heavy fog

Ambulance paramedic left colleague stranded 100kms from base after 'disagreement'

Jason Corbett 911 dispatcher says Martens 'not out of breath' doing CPR

Minister criticised for lack of updates on Irish Water

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 