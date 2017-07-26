Attempted sexual assault on girl, 13, in library

A man has pleaded guilty to an attempted sexual assault after a 13-year-old girl visiting a Cork library was hugged and kissed on the cheek by a stranger.

Jay Choudury, aged 28, of Garrane Darra, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence which was carried out on March 23, 2016, at Cork City Library.

Inspector Gary McPolin said: “The file relates to an attempted sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl that occurred at the library on that date.

“The complainant reported that she was hugged and kissed by an unknown male when she was visiting the library.

“CCTV at the scene captured a male matching the description given and the male was later identified as Jay Choudury.

“He was subsequently arrested and detained in relation to this incident and made full admissions in relation to his involvement in the incident that was recorded on DVD.”

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin said that prior to the imposition of sentence, she wanted to see a probation report on the defendant.

The judge warned the accused that there should be no adverse reports from gardaí about his behaviour. Judge Ní Chondúin said that if the accused fell at his first hurdle the gardaí had liberty to re-enter the case within 48 hours.

Otherwise, Choudury was told he should co-operate with the probation service in the preparation of the report. The judge remanded him in custody until September 28 for sentencing.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused now realised that he could not behave in the way that he did in the library and that his actions were totally inappropriate.

“He struck up a conversation with her. They were talking about cats. He hugged her and kissed her on the cheek,” said Mr Burke.

“There was a brief conversation about an exchange of phone numbers. But the girl got frightened and ran off.

“There was no actual exchange of phone numbers on the occasion. We notified the State of the plea of guilty that was being entered to this charge so the young girl would have been told that there was no need to come to court to give evidence.”