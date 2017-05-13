Home»Today's Stories

Attempted carjacker avoids jail term

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Liam Heylin

A woman was dragged from her car and knocked to the ground by a man trying to take her vehicle at a service station.

Hugh Maguire was yesterday given a suspended jail sentence after the case had previously been adjourned to permit him to seek addiction treatment at Coolmine in Co Dublin.

Elizabeth O’Connell, defending, spoke of Maguire’s period in treatment: “Not only has he passed but passed with flying colours.”

She reminded Judge Gerard O’Brien of his previous warning the case was serious enough to merit a hefty jail term. However, the judge last year gave Maguire a chance to turn his life around and the evidence was he did so.

Judge O’Brien said: “There were excellent testimonials from last year and even better ones this year. He showed remorse on the night.”

The judge imposed an 18-month suspended jail sentence yesterday.

Garda Aoife Hayes had previously stated at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the victim had been working a second job at night in order to pay her mortgage. But she had since quit that job as she was in fear of travelling home alone, late at night.

Maguire, of 28 Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, admitted an attempted late-night robbery of the car at the Esso station on South Link Road, Cork on July 14 last year. He also admitted a related charge of attempted seizure of the car by force.

Garda Hayes said the woman was sitting in her Nissan Qashqai at around 11.30pm when a man, later identified as Maguire, pulled her from her vehicle. She was knocked to the ground and banged her head off tiles. She was assisted by two men.

She ran to the safety of the garage where the door was locked against Maguire.

She was able to lock the car so Maguire could not interfere with it. However, he continued to make efforts to gain entry. Eventually, he gave up and walked away but was identified on CCTV.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hero teen meets boy she rescued from River Lee

Hundreds of metres of tunnels discovered under Spike Island

Praise for man who put Facebook friends’ pics on porn site

Gardaí to face the biggest pension levy hike of public sector workers


Breaking Stories

WATCH: Brother of Dara Quigley appeals for change at vigil outside Leinster House

Simon Harris: HSE 'closely monitoring' cyber security in Irish hospitals following NHS cyber attack

Gardaí hunt for gang who attacked and robbed courier in Meath

False imprisonment trial hears Paul Murphy tell reporter on video 'spontaneous' protest was 'peaceful'

Lifestyle

The new beauty trend for the season ahead is the undone look

Irish men discover the benefits of dancing

Meet the people who live on Ireland's waterways

Ask Audrey: My sexy wife has offered to dress as Jean Byrne and read the weather

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 