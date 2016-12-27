Attempt to lure people home for work

Irish people working overseas but home for Christmas could find a job worth staying around for, according to the organisers of a national recruitment day taking place in four different locations later this week.

The recruitment day is part of the ‘Home for Work’ campaign and will be held this Thursday in Cork, Galway, Sligo and Athlone from 10am to 1pm.

The events are being run by Recruitment and HR Services Group Collins McNicholas, and will offer a range of roles including Science Professionals, Engineers, Accountants, IT Specialists, Human Resource Professionals, Administration, and Sales & Marketing.

The events are aimed at Irish people living in Canada, Australia, the EU, the US and elsewhere who may be considering moving home after years abroad.

Those attending the different events are asked to bring their CVs so they can be matched with opportunities available, with advice available on other aspects of settling back into living in Ireland, from tips on the property market to banking options.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed the number of immigrants with Irish nationality in the year to April 2016 increased by more than 74% on the previous 12 months.

Michelle Murphy, director of Collins McNicholas, said Christmas was the time of year when people feel the pull to come home.

“Many people who are considering coming home for good are those who have been living and working abroad for a few years, they might now want to settle permanently and feel they want to settle back home,” she said.

“We held a smaller event in Galway last year aimed at people home for Christmas and it was a huge success. We felt there was a need this year to expand the event nationally.”

The different venues this Thursday are: the Harbour Hotel in Galway; the Maryborough Hotel in Cork, the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone and the Glasshouse Hotel in Sligo.

Employers such as Fort Wayne Metals Ireland, based in Castlebar, Co Mayo, are among those seeking new employees.