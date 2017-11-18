Home»Today's Stories

ATMs to make €10 and €20 notes more readily available

Saturday, November 18, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

The irritation of only having the choice of €50 notes or nothing from the ATM should soon become less frequent, with confirmation that the Central Bank is to push banks to up the availability of lower denominations.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that the Central Bank is to act on a recommendation from the National Payments plan to target a “significant” increase in the number of €10 and €20 banknotes dispensed from the ATMs.

“Building on that recommendation, the Central Bank has set targets for the banks to achieve in terms of issuance of €10, €20, and €50 notes from non-retailer ATMs by 2018,” he said.

“These targets were calculated following a study of the requirements of consumers, given patterns of cash usage.”

The targets are that 6%-10% of all notes by volume are to be €10 notes by the end of 2018; 40%-45% of all notes are to be €20 notes; and 45%-50% of all notes are to be €50 notes.

“The latest available data, for Q3 2017, on amounts actually dispensed, show that 8% of all notes are €10 notes, 36% of all notes are €20 notes, and 56% of all notes are €50 notes,” said Mr Donohoe.

The minister said the Central Bank requests regular updates from the commercial banks on meeting the targets “and continues to challenge them in relation to the number of €10 and €20 banknotes being dispensed from their ATMs”.

“This topic is a permanent agenda item at the National Cash Forum, which is chaired by the Central Bank, and is also discussed at bilateral meetings with banks by the Central Bank,” he said.

In September, less money was withdrawn via debit cards from ATMs than was spent via debit cards for point-of-sale transactions.

Compared to the €2.9bn spent using debit cards directly, ATM transactions on debit cards totalled €1.6bn.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

ATMsFinance MinisterPaschal DonohoeCentral BankNational Payments plan

More in this Section

Probe into Michael Noonan’s handling of Grace case

139 greyhounds put down over race injuries

Irish-led ‘currachs of the Caribbean’ project aiding Haitians

CAB searches properties in operation against Limerick gang


Breaking Stories

Teenager seriously injured in Dublin shooting

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Music Man: Why singer Phil Coulter is still touring in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »