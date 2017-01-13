Assault during early-morning taxi share to cost man €1,000

A short taxi journey will cost one travel agent €1,000 in compensation and he will also likely have to make a contribution to the court poor box if he wants to avoid a conviction after he got involved in a row in a taxi.

Tralee District Court was told two separate groups were sharing a large taxi in Tralee on August 26, 2015, when a row developed between the groups at around 3am.

David Magee, aged 25, of Shanakill, Tralee, Co Kerry, assaulted a male from the other group, said Sgt Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, adding that the incident occurred at Oakpark.

Magee’s solicitor, Pa Daly, said:

“Two women from the separate groups started arguing with each other in the taxi. They started a row. That’s accepted. The injured party got involved.”

His client had had “a certain amount of drink”. He had never been in trouble before, said Mr Daly.

Magee pleaded guilty to the simple assault on the man, who worked as a bar tender and who suffered bruising as a result of the assault, the court was told.

Judge James O’Connor said he was willing to deal with the case in a certain way, especially as Magee had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before.

He accepted the offer of €1,000 compensation to be given to the injured party and adjourned the matter to April.

Judge O’Connor said he would be prepared to treat Magee in a certain way “and he can be thinking of that” — indicating the Probation Act would be applied on a contribution to charity. Mr Daly said his client would agree to that.