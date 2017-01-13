Home»Today's Stories

Assault during early-morning taxi share to cost man €1,000

Friday, January 13, 2017
Anne Lucey

A short taxi journey will cost one travel agent €1,000 in compensation and he will also likely have to make a contribution to the court poor box if he wants to avoid a conviction after he got involved in a row in a taxi.

Tralee District Court was told two separate groups were sharing a large taxi in Tralee on August 26, 2015, when a row developed between the groups at around 3am.

David Magee, aged 25, of Shanakill, Tralee, Co Kerry, assaulted a male from the other group, said Sgt Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, adding that the incident occurred at Oakpark.

Magee’s solicitor, Pa Daly, said:

READ NEXT Sentence for drug possession suspended over jacket appeal

“Two women from the separate groups started arguing with each other in the taxi. They started a row. That’s accepted. The injured party got involved.”

His client had had “a certain amount of drink”. He had never been in trouble before, said Mr Daly.

Magee pleaded guilty to the simple assault on the man, who worked as a bar tender and who suffered bruising as a result of the assault, the court was told.

Judge James O’Connor said he was willing to deal with the case in a certain way, especially as Magee had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before.

He accepted the offer of €1,000 compensation to be given to the injured party and adjourned the matter to April.

Judge O’Connor said he would be prepared to treat Magee in a certain way “and he can be thinking of that” — indicating the Probation Act would be applied on a contribution to charity. Mr Daly said his client would agree to that.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby


Breaking Stories

Last remaining homeless person leaves Apollo house

Billing at Irish Water costs €25 million a year

Man and woman shot in legs in Belfast

Man suing stepmother for Lotto share denies he only signed ticket 3 days after draw

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 