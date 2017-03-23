Assault accused denied bail

Gardaí went to arrest a man for allegedly fracturing a woman’s cheekbone when he appeared at an upstairs window of a house armed with a petrol canister and later barricaded himself into a room.

These were the allegations made by Det Garda John Gleeson in a Garda objection to bail being granted to David Ross, aged 27.

Cross-examined by Insp John Deasy, the accused man said the alleged incident with the petrol canister did not happen. He also denied that he barricaded himself into the house on a later occasion.

He said the gardaí damaged the door the first time and they had to put a heavy object behind it to stop it being blown in by the wind.

Mr Ross was before Cork District Court facing a charge that on January 23 he carried out an assault causing harm to Laura O’Donoghue at Glentrasna Avenue, The Glen, Cork. Det Garda Gleeson said the defendant allegedly fractured her cheekbone and gave her an injury that required five stitches.

He is also accused of causing criminal damage at 132 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, on the same date.

Det Garda Gleeson said gardaí called to the house at Glentrasna on February 3 and that Mr Ross allegedly appeared at an upstairs window with a petrol canister. The gardaí later went into the house but the accused had fled via the back of the building.

Mr Ross denied that. Det Garda Gleeson said they returned to the house on February 14 and the accused barricaded himself into a bedroom. The Regional Support Unit of An Garda Síochána arrested him on that occasion. Det Garda Gleeson described him as extremely violent.

Mr Ross said he wanted to deal with addiction and anger management issues and wanted bail for that purpose. Judge Olann Kelleher refused and remanded him in custody until April 5.