Home»Today's Stories

Art show winner set to put Norton in National Gallery

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Evelyn Ring

Gareth Reid has won a career-enhancing commission to paint chat show host Graham Norton, with the end product to hang in the National Gallery of Ireland.

Gareth Reid, the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, with Graham Norton, who he will paint for the National Gallery of Ireland.

The newly crowned Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, who stepped up to his easel and beat 54 other artists to win a £10,000 (€11,500) prize, discovered through the show that he is actually related to his subject.

After meeting Mr Norton for the first time to begin painting his portrait, he found they share family from Ballymena.

Mr Reid’s great-grandmother is the sister of Mr Norton’s great-grandfather.

“I still can’t quite take in the chances of me, out of all the people who entered, getting the opportunity to paint Graham, out of all the people they could have chosen and it turning out we’re third cousins,” said Mr Reid.

“My dad knew there was some connection a while back but only decided to tell me about a week after the final when we were in Kerry together.”

Some of his cousins thought there was a connection after Mr Norton featured in the BBC’s television series Who Do You Think You Are? in which celebrities trace their ancestry.

Mr Norton said it is a huge honour for him to have his portrait displayed in the National Gallery of Ireland.

“I apologise to the artist and the visitors to the gallery, but a combination of vanity and my mother’s excitement meant I couldn’t refuse,” he said.

In the final, Mr Reid, who is from Belfast and now lives and works as an artist in Glasgow, demonstrated his skills on the show with two paintings.

He created a finely detailed portrait of actor Tom Courtenay using charcoal, watercolour, pencil, and pastels. 

The other painting was a commissioned portrait of Judge Cheema-Grubb, the first Asian woman to serve as a high court judge in Britain.

Mr Reid won his heat in week six of the show with his portrait of TV presenter Adrian Chiles, before again impressing the judges in the semi-final with his portrayal of award-winning actress Imelda Staunton.

The other finalists were London-based US artist Kimberly Klauss and Lancashire’s Liam Dickinson.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bishop Eamonn Casey 1927-2017: A life lived to its fullest but famous for one thing

Rapist threatened to throw victim, 16, into river

Enda Kenny walks into Fine Gael-force storm

Parents may put newborns at risk with sleeping position


Breaking Stories

Mother of Mary Boyle describes anonymous hate mail from person pretending to be missing daughter

One winner of tonight's €81m EuroMillions jackpot

Two homemade bombs made safe in Kildare

Gardaí seize €50k cash, guns and drugs worth €60k in Meath

Lifestyle

Showcase your passion for Irish fashion; #WearingIrish

Making cents: Mother’s Day bargains and planning for college costs

Joe Chester  thankful for small mercies after missing Nice attack

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 11, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 