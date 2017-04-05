Home»Today's Stories

Arrest over sex assault on Irish tourist in Italy

Wednesday, April 05, 2017
By Noel Baker
Italian police are investigating claims that an Irish woman was sexually assaulted while staying in a hotel in Turin, with reports that a man has been arrested by Italian police.

The story was reported in local media in the northern Italian city, alleging that a woman described as an Irish dancer was the victim of the assault while staying in a hotel in the city as part of an Irish-themed festival.

The report in Torino Today carried claims that the Irish woman awoke to find she was being assaulted by another man, even though her boyfriend was sleeping in the same room.

It is believed that the incident occurred on Monday, March 27.

According to the reports, the woman was accompanied to the emergency department of a local hospital, the Holy Cross in Moncton, and clinical tests were conducted. It is understood the woman flew home the same day.

Local media said that a 22-year-old man from Mongolia was arrested and put under house arrest by police on charges of attempted rape.

The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it will not be commenting on the case.

Last month, Turin played host to two Irish-themed events, the first across three days from March 17 and the second across three days, beginning on March 24, both called the Festival Irlandese Celtico.

