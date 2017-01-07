Arrest made after fatal stabbing of teenager

Gardaí have arrested a young male in relation to the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

Reece Cullen, 17, died in hospital after a knife attack in a house in Jobstown at approximately 3pm.

It understood the arrest was made after the juvenile male presented himself at a Garda station yesterday morning.

“The male was arrested in the Tallaght area this morning, Friday January 6, 2017, shortly after 7am.

“He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said yesterday.

The young male can be held for up to 24 hours.

The fatal stabbing is believed to have taken place in a house in Jobstown and the attacker fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Emergency services were notified by a neighbour who discovered the teenager bleeding heavily in the corridor of the house.

Reece was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The teenager had recently lost his mother, Ann Marie Cullen, who died last September.

Fianna Fáil TD in Dublin South West and the party’s spokesperson on Dublin, John Lahart described the fatal stabbing as shocking and distressing.

“This is a deeply frightening incident to have occurred, for all in the locality, in particular the parents of young teenagers.

“Irrespective of any details, a young boy has very tragically lost his life and a family has been left shattered,” said Mr Lahart.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin yesterday said there is a culture of violence developing in the capital: “There is a changing culture of violence going on in the city. We have a situation [in] which knives are becoming the preferred weapon in some conflicts and they’re so easy to obtain.

“You can go to any large store, you can find them in any kitchen.

“In the past, if a scuffle broke out, people came away with a bleeding nose, now people get killed and maimed,” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Any witnesses can contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.