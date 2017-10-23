Home»Today's Stories

Army wives to protest at Dáil

Monday, October 23, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

An organisation set up to lobby for better pay and conditions in the Defence Forces is to hold a 24-hour protest outside the Dáil to highlight how army, navy, and air corps personnel get less than €20 for doing 24-hour security duties at military installations.

Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF) is hoping that hundreds, if not thousands, of people will support its protest, which will take place on November 30.

WPDF members decided to take the action, having being angered by the the recent budget. The budget offered next to nothing to the Defence Forces, who are the most poorly paid, by far, of all the public services.

Many receive so little in wages that they are in receipt of family income supplement (FIS).

WPDF was also angered that Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, who is the senior minister in charge of the Defence Forces, is to get a pay increase of €21,000 over three years.

Last April, the organisation held protests at all the country’s military installations to highlight pay and conditions endured by enlisted members of the Defence Forces.

They have highlighted the fact that the reorganisation of the Defence Forces, in 2012, led to the disbandment of one brigade and that many of its former members now have to travel huge distances to work at other military installations.

As a result, a number of them can’t afford to return home on a daily basis and sleep in cars overnight.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that young sailors stationed at the Naval Service headquarters, in Haulbowline, Cork, cannot afford soaring rents in the area and that they are sleeping onboard ships during their days off.

WPDF said that, in the coming days, it will issue further information about organising travel from around the country to Dublin.

It is also asking former members of the Defence Forces, and their families, to take part in the protest.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

armydefence forcespayWives and Partners of the Defence Forces

Related Articles

Depleted Defence Forces need expertise

Army captain excluded from promotion process while on maternity leave awarded €824k

Dail hears call to end use of anti malarial drug by Defence Forces

More in this Section

No Government jet for freed Halawa

Garda officers may sue for right to strike

Rail unions vote for industrial action

‘We are on our knees after this ... we need help’


Breaking Stories

Deliberate car fires in three Belfast streets racially motivated, says PSNI

Irish couple injured in Turkey minibus crash

Restrictions possible for free under-sixes GP scheme; doctors raise workload concern

Two men killed in Cork and Wicklow while carrying out storm repairs

Lifestyle

A helicopter put a piano on the 150-foot roof of Blarney Castle and other stories from the Cork Jazz Festival archives

Jazz Memories: Famous faces share their favourite moments

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Choosing a sheltered spot for Maples is vital

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 21, 2017

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »