Army unveils 100-seat auditorium in Cork

A 100-seater auditorium which will be used for training programmes by the Defence Forces has been opened by the army at Collins Barracks, Cork.

The state-of-the art facility, which cost approximately €250,000, is being named after a noted former senior army officer, Lieutenant General Pat Nash.

The facility will be utilised to deliver training programmes to the significant number of new entrants due to be recruited in 1 Brigade during the coming months.

In addition, it will provide a modern teaching and learning environment for Defence Forces personnel undergoing specialist courses in the barracks and will be used for briefings which may be given to troops by external agencies.

The auditorium has been named after the former lieutenant general, who was invited to the official opening by the Defence Forces.

The retired officer, a native of Ballyvarra in east Co Limerick, is no stranger to Collins Barracks. In 2002, he had been appointed to the position of General Officer Commanding First Southern Brigade, which is based there. He was promoted to lieutenant general in 2007 and appointed Operation Commander for the EU Forces in Chad.

During his 44 years in the Defence Forces, the challenging task had been the culmination of several overseas missions which included Cyprus, Lebanon, and the Western Balkans.