Approval given to €2m Cork cancer support centre

Supports for cancer patients in Cork look set to improve after planning permission was granted for a care centre near one of the city’s busiest hospitals.

The plan is to provide counselling and other psychological services that will help improve quality of life for patients of the Mercy University Hospital.

The cancer care centre is to be built by the Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation, which has just received planning permission for the project from Cork City Council. It will be constructed on Woods St, less than a five-minute walk from the hospital, just off Dyke Parade.

The facilities will include counselling rooms for patients, including those who have just received a diagnosis.

A reading room and family counselling room are also included in the plans, which were submitted in an application to planners last June. The planning approval is subject to a number of conditions and is also open to the possibility of appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

The designs were modified by the foundation in November, in response to issues raised about the potential impact of the building on neighbouring properties on Dyke Parade.

A budget of almost €2m has been set aside for the project, which has been the subject of many years of fundraising by the foundation.

The site on Woods St is currently occupied by four two-storey buildings that will be demolished to facilitate the works. It is adjacent to the outpatient department of the hospital, which has consulting rooms on nearby Lynch’s Street.

The new building would also accommodate offices for Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation, the charitable organisation which fundraises to support services and facilities for the hospital and its patients. It raised almost €2.4m in 2016.