Apple to start paying €13bn into holding account

US multi-national tech company Apple is to start paying €13bn in back taxes the European Commission claims is owed to Ireland into a special holding account after a year of delays over the funds, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the international tech giant 12 months after a strict European Commission deadline for the payments to begin failed to be met.

After a meeting with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager in Brussels, Mr Donohoe told reporters the repayments will begin in the first quarter of next year.

Mr Donohoe said the money will be paid into an escrow account, where it will be held independently while a decision is reached on whether the funds are in fact owed.

While continuing to back the Government’s position that Ireland should not be given the money as it would effectively be an admittance that this country is a tax haven and as the funds would be shared among other EU member states, he said the fund transfers are likely to begin in March.

“We have now reached agreement with Apple in relation to the principles and operation of the escrow fund,” said Mr Donohoe.

“We expect the money will begin to be transmitted into the account from Apple across the first quarter of next year.”

At a Dáil public accounts committee meeting last week, the Department of Finance rejected claims it is “stalling” attempts to obtain the €13bn in tax owed.

Department assistant secretary general John Hogan said any delay is because the multi-billion euro fund transfer - which was meant to take place in January 2017 — is complex and cannot be rushed.

While the money was meant to have been transferred to an independent escrow account by January 2017 this has yet to take place, with the European Commission recently applying to take Ireland to the European Court of Justice over the matter.

Pressed on the issue, Mr Hogan said the money is expected to be sent over by Apple in the coming months, with a likely arrival date of next Spring suggested.

“We are working for the infrastructure to be put in place in early 2018,” he said.

The stand-off over the funds has caused significant friction between Ireland and the European Commission, with Ms Vestager last month demanding progress on the issue in order to prevent legal action.

Apple employs around 6,000 people in Ireland, mostly at its Cork campus.