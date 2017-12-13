Appeals for calm after Blanchardstown shooting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “horrified” by the shooting of an eight-month-old baby boy which happened in his constituency.

“This was a shocking incident. I was horrified to learn about it,” he said about an attack in a settled Traveller’s residential area in Blanchardstown, at lunchtime on Monday.

The incident also saw the child’s mother, Lynn Doyle, 29, and Matthew Collins, 17, hit by more than a dozen shotgun pellets.

The injuries were not life-threatening but the baby, John, suffered a broken leg.

Mediation has now been offered to the families involved.

Lynn Doyle and her 8-month-old baby John who is recovering in hospital after being blasted with a shotgun.

“We would be willing to work with the guards and the families after this initial incident calms down a little bit,” said Catherine Joyce of the Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group.

“We would call on both families to make sure there is no retaliation.

“We do offer that service; we, of course, know the families. The young man has been involved in summer projects and programmes with us over the years.”

Ms Joyce said that it was a tragic event that needs to be dealt with by An Garda Síochána not by individuals.

“It’s very tragic that this incident has happened.

“Especially at this time of year when these families are getting ready for Christmas.

“The reality is gun crime is a problem in this country, it doesn’t matter who is involved.

17-year old Matthew Collins is recovering in hospital after surgery.

“It needs to be dealt with by the guards, not the individuals,” said Ms Joyce.

She said there are not two families involved, but rather there are two members of the one family involved and that it dates back to an incident a number of years ago.

“This is not a feud in the traditional sense. Unfortunately, there was an incident two years ago and this fallout is a result of it,” said Ms Joyce.

She added that it was important that community groups work with the gardaí to ensure as much accurate information is given about the situation.

A Pavee Point spokesman appealed for calm following the shooting as it has the “potential to escalate”.

Arthur Collins, right, grandfather of baby John and father of Matthew, speaks to detectives in the aftermath of the incident.

“It has the potential to escalate and it could even be worse next time where, potentially, lives could be lost,” Martin Collins said.

He also asked that all involved parties come together to resolve the conflict.

“[I’d encourage those involved] to see sense, come back to the table and to understand that violence and conflict is not inevitable, it is entirely preventable.”

Arthur Collins, the baby’s grandfather and father of the teenage boy, said: “It has gone that far now that they are going to kill children. This has to be the lowest of the low I have ever come across.”

Mr Collins said he thought the gunshots were fireworks when the incident began.

“All we were doing was putting up a Christmas tree, and the next minute, bang bang bang bang bang. For nothing,” he said.

“To tell you the truth, I thought it was bangers. I ran out, I saw her holding the baby, I saw my son on the ground.”