Appeal for information on violent sexual assault

Gardaí in Dublin say even a seemingly insignificant piece of information could be the final piece in the jigsaw that solves the case of a violent and prolonged sexual assault that took place in Clondalkin in July 2016.

Gardaí and Crimestoppers yesterday launched an appeal for information relating to the attack on a young woman who was dragged into a secluded area where she was subjected to a violent sexual assault.

She had been walking in the direction of Fonthill Rd with her bicycle on Lucan Newlands Rd, Clondalkin, at 3.05am on Thursday July 28, 2016.

There were three men involved in the attack, which lasted up to 15 minutes, and it is thought likely that the males involved had been in the area for some time beforehand.

Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill of Lucan Garda Station told the Irish Examiner that investigations into the attack are ongoing.

“We have descriptions of the three persons involved,” he said. “One is 6ft tall in his early 20s and of strong build, while the other two were smaller, around 5’7”. All three were wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

“We’re appealing for anyone who remembers seeing men matching that description on the night to contact us. The local community generally was very helpful at the time.”

Det Insp O’Neill said CCTV footage was harvested at the time, and that local information proved useful.

“We have received a lot of assistance which has generated a number of lines of inquiry,” he said.

“We are hoping that someone else knows something that may be that final piece of the jigsaw. Our message is that this is an open case and we are actively working on it.”

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 3.30am on July 28, 2016. They also want to hear from individuals who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25. Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.