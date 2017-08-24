Home»Today's Stories

APOLOGY AND RETRACTION: MS GRACE NGANGA

Thursday, August 24, 2017

On 28 June, 2017 we published a court report entitled "Court hears woman 'can no longer look in the mirror' after mother of four bit off part of her ear". 

In the court report we mistakenly referred to Grace Nganga as the perpetrator of the assault in question. Ms Nganga was in fact the entirely innocent victim of the assault. 
 
Ms Mercy Okoro pleaded guilty to the assault on Ms Nganga. It was a regrettable error and for which we unreservedly apologise to Ms Nganga for any upset and distress caused by the publication of our article. 


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

City groups back plan to extend boundary

An inconvenient truth: Warning of more extreme weather as climate change effects hit home

Minister urges transparency on RTÉ stars’ pay

Labour would back Michael D Higgins in Áras run


Breaking Stories

Thai takeaway chain to create 75 jobs

More people using public transport despite fare increases

Landlords 'using renovations to circumvent rent legislation'

Re-opening of Templemore resulted in greater capacity to fight organised crime, say gardaí

Lifestyle

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

Detroit's racist themes are sadly relevant to this day

#Hashtag10: Important Irish hashtags of the last 10 years

Friendship is taken as read when you're part of a book club

More From The Irish Examiner

 

 