Apollo House work ‘only just begun’

An Irish-American telecoms millionaire reached out to the Home Sweet Home campaign, the group behind the recent occupation of Apollo House.

Ken Peterson Junior, owner of Columbia Ventures Corporation (CVC) made an offer to buy Apollo House from its receivers, to be converted into a homeless shelter, on the weekend of January 7.

His company CVC also includes Hibernia Atlantic, which owns the transatlantic fibre optic cable directly connecting the Republic of Ireland to North America.

However, as the activists have since vacated Apollo House, it is understood that Mr Peterson is considering working with the campaign group in another constructive manner.

Mr Peterson’s company CVC, also owns telecoms firm Magnet Networks, which is headquartered in Dublin.

A board member of Magnet Networks, Brian Reilly, had been sending press releases and newspaper articles about Apollo House to Mr Peterson, since the Home Sweet Home campaign kicked off on December 15.

So far the campaign group’s work has resulted in 84 people securing six-month bed placements.

Rosi Leonard, a spokesperson for the campaign said the action demonstrated the strength of collective action and the possibility to end the crisis.

“Apollo House, a neglected building, was held for 27 days as safe secure accommodation for over 205 people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets,” she said.

“Over 4,000 people in Ireland offered to volunteer and over 500 people donated essential supplies.

“For the first time in a long time, thousands of people were given the opportunity to take meaningful, practical action against the State’s shocking disregard for public well-being,” she added.

Meanwhile, reports emerged yesterday claiming that a trust connected to the trade union Unite, of which Home Sweet Home campaigner Brendan Ogle is an official, applied to be exempt from social housing for a residential development at its former headquarters on Merrion Square in Dublin.

The application was made by a company called ‘Unite the Union Trustee Company’.

In a statement last night, Unite said their understanding was that, following legislative changes introduced by the previous government, the planning permission applicant had no legal option but to seek a social housing exemption. “If it should transpire that this was not appropriate in the case of 15 Merrion Square, the application will be withdrawn,” said Unite official Jim Kelly.

The statement said Unite regards attempts to draw a parallel between 15 Merrion Square and Apollo House as, “at best, disingenuous and, at worst, mischievous”.

Unite’s former headquarters on 15 Merrion Square North has been empty for nearly three years and was put on the market five years ago for approximately €2m.