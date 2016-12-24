Home»Today's Stories

Apollo House residents hesitant in moving out

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Joe Leogue

Homeless people occupying the vacant Apollo House do not necessarily want to leave the office building for the emergency accommodation on offer, according to a campaigner behind the initiative.

Rosie Leonard of the Home Sweet Home movement said that the idea behind the shelter in Apollo House is to offer the kind of home lacking in hostels elsewhere in Dublin. She said some staying in Apollo House are currently assessing offers from the Peter McVerry Trust, but that their space in the office building will be kept for them while they decide which option suits best.

“Unfortunately a six- month bed is one of the longest bed periods you can get if you are homeless, it’s pretty shocking. They’re very difficult beds to get,” Ms Leonard told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“We were talking to a lot of the residents over the past few days who have been saying that they feel like Apollo is their home, and one of the reasons they feel that way is that we don’t run it like an ordinary hostel, so to speak, in that we want residents to have a say in how it’s run.

“But you can’t be [in some other hostels] during the day, and that’s not what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make people feel as if they’re very welcome there, as if they have a say in the building, as if it’s their home, and that they don’t need to leave during the day, that they can continue their normal lives,” she said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Apollo House, homelessness

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Building the future from Apollo House

Home Sweet Home campaigners urge Noonan to force Nama to aid the homeless

Homeless activists take over disused office building in Sligo town

Apollo House activists invite Simon Coveney to visit

More in this Section

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder


Breaking Stories

Don't be afraid to ask for the support you deserve at Christmas, says ALONE

Met Éireann issues two Christmas Day weather warnings as Storm Conor approaches

Pope Francis will use visit to Ireland to speak against abortion, says Archbishop

Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style shooting of teenage boy in Belfast

Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 