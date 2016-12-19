Home»Today's Stories

Apartment owners in Longboat Quay must accept safety deal or face €1m bill

Monday, December 19, 2016
Michael Clifford

Apartment owners in Longboat Quay have been told that if they don’t accept a deal on remedial fire safety works at a special meeting this evening, they will face a bill of up to €1m.

The Dublin docklands complex of 298 units is under threat of evacuation next May over major fire safety deficiencies, but Dublin City Council has made an offer that will cover some of the cost but leave owners footing the remainder of the bill.

The 18-page confidential document, seen by the Irish Examiner, is to be voted on by owners at an egm this evening but the Longboat Quay Management Company has warned owners that failure to accept it will have immediate consequences.

In a circular issued, the management company said it was recommending acceptance as this is the best deal they can get.

READ NEXT Watchdog finds it can’t ban misleading Eircode adverts

If owners vote against acceptance, the letter states, a levy would be required immediately to pursue a legal action against the council and other parties.

“The cost of pursuing the action in court is estimated at between €500,000 and €1m. All owners, including ‘affordable’ units, would need to meet these costs to pursue the claim,” the circular states.

If the deal is accepted, the owners would have to pay for any shortfall in the works to be done in both fire safety and a major roof problem, which could also amount to €1m.

The deal was hatched following over a year of negotiations after Dublin District Court issued a fire safety order on the complex in September 2015. An extension was granted until next May but if the remedial works are not completed by then the 600 residents will have to leave the complex.

Over the last year, the projected cost of €4.25m for the fire safety works has been reduced to €2.5m following experiments and analysis carried out in the University of Ulster.

However, during that period it was also discovered that the roof on the complex requires major works with an estimated cost of €1.3m.

The main features of the proposed deal are:

  • Dublin City Council will pay €1.85m towards the works;
  • The receiver for Gendsong, the Bernard McNamara company which built Longboat Quay, will contribute €1.25m;
  • Any shortfall will be paid by the owners through a levy decided on by the management company. The owners of 37 affordable units will be excluded from this levy;
  • The company and owners will take control of the common areas that until now were owned by Dublin Docklands Development Authority, which was subsumed into Dublin City Council;
  • Any further deficiencies in the building will be the full responsibility of the owners;
  • All legal actions against DCC and the receiver will be discontinued;
  • The works will have to be signed-off on by the chief fire officer of Dublin Fire Brigade.

Early on in the process, Mr McNamara, who disputes the extent of the works required, was involved with an offer to do the remedial work at cost price.

He has no role in the proposed settlement.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Longboat Quay

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Roma girl: No one will hire me


Breaking Stories

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 