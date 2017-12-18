Apartment guidelines to boost build-to-rent activity

New guidelines on apartment buildings, including allowing more flexibility on sizes and services for units, will be announced today in a Government bid to tackle the housing crisis.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy’s new guidelines also come ahead of expected national changes to apartment block sizes in the new year, when limits on heights are expected to be lifted.

Today’s announcement sees a series of restrictions lifted for builders and developers in a move the Government hopes will help move Ireland’s apartment living standards closer to those in the rest of Europe.

As expected, requirements for car park spaces to be incorporated into city centre apartment block units will be lifted. There were mixed estimates on how much these were costing builders. However, planners say city dwellers can and should avail of public transport.

Shared accommodation or services such as kitchen facilities will be encouraged in new units. This model has raised controversy, despite already being used in other EU states. The Government say the changes encourage the ‘build to rent’ sector.

There will be greater flexibility on the numbers of studios and one or two-bed apartments permitted to be built. Government sources say this is in part due to the increasing numbers of people living alone.

However, while internal space standards for one-, two-, and three-bed apartments will remain the same, studio sizes can be slightly smaller under the regulations.

Other changes will loosen restrictions on dual aspect requirements in new apartment builds, while refurbishments and small-scale urban infill schemes will be allowed on smaller sites.

The Government says the new guidelines will allow a better mix of apartment types in order to try and help meet housing demands in urban areas. There will also be more clarity in the new regulations on density levels and the types of locations were apartment blocks can be built.

The guidelines will also contain more clarity for builders on how childcare and children’s play area requirements are calculated.

A two- to three-week period is expected to follow, when last-minute observations can be made on the apartment building guidelines. They will be signed into law in January and local authorities will enforce them for new developments.

Mr Murphy will say today that, while the numbers of households living in apartments rose by 85% between 2002 and 2016, only 12% of households nationally live in apartments, which is “a long way behind the European and UK averages of 40-60%” and will have implications for development here.

“We know we need to build more homes for individuals and couples, as well as more for renters, and we know this means building more apartments in our urban centres, but we also know that it has not been as economically attractive to do so,” he is due to say. “They will make it a lot more cost-effective to build apartments, with the removal of parking space requirements and increasing the number of units that can be built in a development, for example. They will attract greater investment into the build-to-rent sector, which will relieve the huge pressure we are currently seeing in the rental market.”

He will defend the decision to remove car-park requirements: “We also know that things like underground car parking requirements can add anything from €20,000 to €30,000 to the cost of developing apartments.”