Another councillor quits Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin is embroiled in another bullying controversy after a councillor quit the party over its failure to tackle “unethical behaviour”.

The latest departure comes just days after a senator resigned and said members were set to “blow the lid” on internal bullying.

Galway council councillor Gabe Cronnelly confirmed he has left the party just 48 hours after senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh also stepped down due to alleged “inaction” over widespread “disciplinary issues”.

“It is very hard to have faith in a party which preaches one thing publicly, but fails to live up to true republican ideals itself,” Mr Cronnelly said in a statement yesterday which noted he raised concerns in April.

“Sinn Féin has a constitution and a code of ethics which are great documents on paper, but when it comes to calling people to account who are treating others in an unprofessional manner, the rule book goes out the window,” he said.

Mr Cronnelly’s resignation came just two days after Mr Ó Clochartaigh quit due to the “inaction” over “disciplinary issues”, and told Saturday’s Irish Examiner other members are ready to “blow the lid” on the issue.

On RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, SF TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said “some of the media narrative” around the wider issue is “conflated”. Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath said “you can signal it is not a problem, but that’s not going to work”.