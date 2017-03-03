Home»Today's Stories

Animal cruelty case involves pig, canary, goat, and a rat

Friday, March 03, 2017
Anne Lucey

A 38-year-old Kerry farmer has pleaded guilty to almost a dozen charges of animal cruelty and neglect involving a wide range of species including a black pig, a yellow canary, a beige goat and a white rat.

A pony was also left to decompose on the farm.

Thomas Doyle, a single man, of Fourhane, Listowel, had been sent forward from the District Court for trial on 89 counts and has now pleaded guilty to 11.

Prosecutor Tom Rice for the DPP said what was involved were “sample charges”. The offences relate to the period December 23 to 30, 2015, and were breaches of the Animal Cruelty and Animal Welfare Act 2013.

The offences include failing to care for a female collie dog, leaving a Jack Russell dog unattended; causing unnecessary suffering to a black miniature piglet; failing to feed and water a brown and white hamster; a yellow canary had been left without water; and there was unnecessary suffering to a white rat. Other neglected animals include a beige goat and a two ponies.

A dead foal had also been left on the ground and was left in a place where a dog could gain access to it.

The man’s barrister Katie O’Connell asked for legal aid to be extended to include psychiatric and medical reports. Judge Thomas E O’Donnell agreed to this request, if necessary, and adjourned the matter to April.

