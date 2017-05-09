Angry scenes as man accused of murder in court in Waterford

Angry scenes erupted in court when a man accused of killing a mother of four appeared on a murder charge.

Danny Whelan, aged 25, of no fixed abode but formerly of Thomas St, Waterford, and originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary, is accused of murdering Samantha Walsh at an unknown time between April 27 and April 28.

He was making his second appearance at Waterford District Court in relation to the allegation, having been charged on Monday last week at the Garda station.

Several members of the public shouted obscenities at the accused when he was brought into the courtroom by prison officers and gardaí just after 11.30am yesterday.

One person threw a plastic bottle in his direction and about 15 people left their seats and attempted to get at the accused.

More than a dozen gardaí immediately intervened to prevent anyone getting at the accused, who was quickly taken out of the courtroom, and it was a couple of minutes before calm was restored.

Judge Kevin Staunton left the courtroom while the trouble was ongoing. Gardaí removed those involved from the building and they waited outside during the court adjournment.

The judge returned at about 11.50am and the first case taken was Mr Whelan’s remand appearance. He was brought in by prison staff and stood against a side wall during the brief hearing, not called upon to speak.

A woman who had stayed in the room became upset and shouted at the accused before leaving of her own accord, followed by a woman who also shouted at the accused and then left.

“Emotions are high,” said Judge Staunton.

Mr Whelan’s solicitor, Colin Morrissey, said there was consent to a further remand in custody, for a month, to allow the State prepare a book of evidence.

Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan applied for this remand and Judge Staunton granted it, adjourning until June 6.

Ms Walsh was discovered dead in an apartment on Thomas St, Waterford City, on April 28, by emergency personnel after a man raised the alarm.

She was buried on Tuesday of last week in Kilbarry cemetery on the edge of Waterford City.

She was originally from Lisduggan in Waterford.