Anger at President Donald Trump invite proposal in Kerry

A motion calling on Kerry County Council to issue an invitation to US president Donald Trump to visit the Kingdom is likely to provoke heated debate in council chambers.

The formal motion has been placed by Fianna Fáil councillor Thomas McEllistrim for today’s monthly meeting.

A similar move by the councillor, by way of an unflagged emergency motion at the start of the Christmas meeting in Milltown in mid-December, provoked an angry response from several members, a number of whom objected to the way Mr Trump spoke about women and others.

The council decided to suspend the move and defer the motion in the interest of peace at what is normally a celebratory occasion in the last meeting before Christmas. The council unanimously backed issuing an invitation to the Pope at that same meeting.

However, Mr McEllistrim has persisted with his move, calling for “a congratulations letter” to be sent to the new US president, “and to also invite him to visit Co Kerry”.

Previously, Mr McEllistrim said the Kingdom’s many golf courses would be certain to attract the new US president.

However, Independent councillor Donal Grady of Killarney said he was against bringing Mr Trump to Kerry “full stop” — particularly over his attitude to women.

Meanwhile, millions of protesters in the US and worldwide marched on Saturday protesting against the inauguration of Mr Trump, including 5,000 in Dublin.