Home»Today's Stories

Anger at President Donald Trump invite proposal in Kerry

Monday, January 23, 2017
Anne Lucey

A motion calling on Kerry County Council to issue an invitation to US president Donald Trump to visit the Kingdom is likely to provoke heated debate in council chambers.

The formal motion has been placed by Fianna Fáil councillor Thomas McEllistrim for today’s monthly meeting.

A similar move by the councillor, by way of an unflagged emergency motion at the start of the Christmas meeting in Milltown in mid-December, provoked an angry response from several members, a number of whom objected to the way Mr Trump spoke about women and others.

The council decided to suspend the move and defer the motion in the interest of peace at what is normally a celebratory occasion in the last meeting before Christmas. The council unanimously backed issuing an invitation to the Pope at that same meeting.

READ NEXT State to fight toxic exposure lawsuits

However, Mr McEllistrim has persisted with his move, calling for “a congratulations letter” to be sent to the new US president, “and to also invite him to visit Co Kerry”.

Previously, Mr McEllistrim said the Kingdom’s many golf courses would be certain to attract the new US president.

However, Independent councillor Donal Grady of Killarney said he was against bringing Mr Trump to Kerry “full stop” — particularly over his attitude to women.

Meanwhile, millions of protesters in the US and worldwide marched on Saturday protesting against the inauguration of Mr Trump, including 5,000 in Dublin.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trump, kerry, council

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Public rows in behind Olympian O'Donovan brothers to bestow Cork Person of the Year

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Woman hit by €1 coin sues council


Breaking Stories

Man arrested after policeman shot in Belfast

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 