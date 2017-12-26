Anger at delays to child welfare database

A senior manager in the Child and Family Agency voiced frustration at “project creep” regarding the Pulse-style IT system for child welfare and protection, warning that delays were affecting the cash resources available.

The comments are contained in a monthly report of the NCCIS Project Advisory Group, which is overseeing the implementation of a system first mooted back in 2009.

The National Child Care Information System is seen as a pivotal upgrading of the current information and tracking system, bringing in standardised access for social workers and others involved in families that come to the attention of the care services.

Figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that, up to the end of last year, €1.5m had been spent on the project and of a projected €3.1m to be spent this year, €1.6m had been spent by mid-October.

The forecast spend for NCCIS next year is just shy of €2m. However, it has been dogged by delays, and correspondence showed ex-Tusla CEO Gordon Jeyes among those voicing concerns.

New material provided under the Freedom of Information act show similar frustrations. At a February 7 meeting this year issues were raised about the internal IT system and overlap with the HSE.

At the meeting, Eifion Williams, general manager of Tulsa and chair of the NCCIS Project Advisory Group, discussed “his extreme concern regarding the Single Access Domaine” and said that “if confirmation is not received by 5pm this evening this matter will be escalated to CEO Tusla and Director General HSE”.

Referring to the fact that “peer review required immediate actions on this matter”, Mr Williams also told the meeting that “Tusla are awaiting a nominee from HSE to complete work for Tusla on HSE servers.

“EW [Eifion Williams] underlined the seriousness of time delays and impact on project monies. This project was initially scheduled for completion end of 2017 now it has slipped into Summer 2018.

“This delay is due to project creep and the amount of time required to have tasks completed. EW confirmed the fact that the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs has a particular interest in this project and requires regular updates.”

Under the category of ‘Key Risks’, the same meeting was told that NCCIS users will not be on a single domain and “HSE are not in a position to provide the level of day to day support for the servers outlined in the contract with Careworks [company providing case management software]”.

A Tusla spokeswoman told the Irish Examiner the issues had been resolved.

“In Q1 2017 concerns in relation to the Single Access Domain were addressed and resolved,” she said. “This has no impact on the rollout of NCCIS. Currently, users of NCCIS can access the system via their HSE login and over time all users will be migrated to a single Tusla domain.”

Details of the next meeting on February 27 referred to issues such as whether social workers would be able to assign or allocate referrals to themselves or others, and issues over deleting records.

At the meeting on April 27, Mr Williams “advised NCCIS will not hold the data for a retrospective allegation of abuse”, with the report on the meeting adding that this issue would require “clear advice” and would be added to the list for consideration by the national Business Unit Group.