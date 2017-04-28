Angela Merkel: Protecting Ireland one of several special interests following Brexit

German chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken of the need to protect Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit as one of a “multitude of special interests”.

Merkel, speaking ahead of this weekend’s meeting of European leaders in Brussels said success for the EU in the Brexit talks hinge on unity among the EU’s remaining 27 members. She said she is encouraged by the unity of the EU27 leaders in the months since the UK Brexit vote on June 23 last.

The chancellor said she was confident this line would hold in the years of complex talks ahead given the “multitude of special interests” to be addressed.

She then spoke of the need to protect Ireland and argued that the only way to do that is for the 27 to hold together: “For instance, if we think of the Republic of Ireland and its shared space with Britain and the problems in Northern Ireland, it was a good thing we held together.”

Merkel’s mention of Ireland in a speech in the Bundestag has been seen as an endorsement of the Government’s strategy to engage in intensive dialogues with other EU countries in recent months.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be heartened by the reference to Ireland.

In her address, Merkel repeated her line that it “made no sense” to discuss the UK’s future ahead of the exit actually taking place.

“The quicker the British government is ready for constructive solutions, the quicker we can address its wish to discuss in talks the future relationship of the UK with the EU. But first we have to know how Britain sees its future relationship with us,” she said.

Merkel said a German priority is to defend EU interests and prevent harm to its interests in talks with the UK. Of greatest urgency, she said, is to secure agreement on the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU.

She said Germany is prepared to agree to a fair deal for British citizens in the bloc if the UK was willing to do the same for EU citizens, including 100,000 German citizens living in the UK.