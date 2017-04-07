Angela Merkel promises to defend Irish interests at Brexit talks

Germany will fight to safeguard Ireland’s interests in Brexit negotiations Angela Merkel has promised.

Acknowledging the “very, very important issues of war and peace that are important to Ireland” the German chancellor said this country will be particularly impacted when the UK leaves the EU.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny travelled to Berlin yesterday and met Ms Merkel over Brexit. However, he refused to take questions from journalists despite calls in the Dáil to react to the publication of the Fennelly report and the mounting crisis around the future of water charges.

Ahead of their meeting, Ms Merkel praised Ireland for getting through the financial crisis and said difficult reforms have been “successfully mastered”.

Speaking in German she commended Ireland for its “enormous growth rates” which she said “step by step” are proving to be a “boon to the people”.

Turning to Brexit negotiations she said the interests of the remaining 27 states must be safeguarded: “We also want to see that all of the commitments are taken care of and when the Irish prime minister is present here today we also have to underline that Ireland is very much affected, and affected in a particular way, by the UK leaving the EU. Apart form the overall discussion of the guidelines we will also speak about the expectations that Ireland has as regards its future.”

“We will also speak about the expectations that Ireland has as regards its future. There is a lot of interconnection, a lot of integration in the economic area, we are also dealing here with questions of peace and security.

Mr Kenny said whatever happens in Brexit negotiations “nothing should undermine the peace and stability” of Northern Ireland. He said: “As demonstrated by recent developments stability remains in a fragile state. It is, therefore, critical there is no return to a hard border. This is a political problem and we will have to be both creative and imaginative in dealing with it.”

Th two also discussed EU-US relations after their recent meetings with president Donald Trump.

Mr Kenny will today attend events with Bord Bia and the German Chamber of Commerce in Berlin.