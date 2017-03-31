An Garda Síochána's security and policing functions may be divided

The possibility of an historic split of Ireland’s security and policing systems could be included as part of the imminent “root and branch” Patten-style review of the Garda.

Two government ministers confirmed that the move may be considered in the wake of the phantom drink driving tests; almost 15,000 wrongful road traffic offence convictions; and a series of other scandals to hit the force.

Speaking during leaders’ questions yesterday, Education Minister Richard Bruton said the roles of security and policing may be split as part of a government-announced external review.

Noting that the review will “look at root and branch issues”, he said while nothing has been decided, this may include splitting the two vital State protection areas: “Should we separate security from policing, so that we could have a different approach to policing and different forms of accountability? That has been discussed in the past. Those issues are now on the table.

“We recognise that cultural change within An Garda Síochána will need more than just the approach that has been adopted to date. That is not to say that many of the proposals in the Garda Inspectorate’s reports and the proposals from the Policing Authority are not on the right track. However, when we turn up stones and find the scale of what happened on this occasion, we cannot just turn around and say that it is business as usual and this will work.”

At a separate debate hours later, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald also said the review will be wide-ranging and is likely to examine all options available.

Answering a question from Fianna Fáil justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, she said the external review will examine “the culture and ethos” of the gardaí and build on the Independent Alliance-sought review announced in the wake of last month’s Maurice McCabe smear campaign scandal.

Department of Justice sources confirmed last night that the memo detailing the initial plan for this new government review will go to cabinet next week.

Although no details have been drawn up, the Government has yet to discuss its potential scope and focus with opposition parties.

Department of Justice sources confirmed the splitting of security and policing roles is one a possibilities which will be considered.