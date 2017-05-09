Amy will ‘always be around’ in her son Adam

The sister of a woman who was found dead in a derelict building in Cork City last week has told mourners at her funeral that she will “always be around” through her baby son.

Amy McCarthy’s funeral was held eight days after the 22-year-old’s body was found in a disused building in Sheares St on the morning of April 30.

Gardaí investigating her death have yet to rule out foul play and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Paying tribute to her sister at the funeral Mass in St Finbarr’s South Church, Hayley McCarthy told mourners that “if love could have saved Amy, she would have lived forever”.

“I never, ever thought we would be here like this,” she said.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the past week.

“Amy had a heart of gold. After she had baby Adam, she was such a wonderful mother.

“She will always be our loving sister and friend.

Amy’s remains were brought to St Oliver’s Cemetery in Ballincollig for burial. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“It just goes to show, from how many people that are here today, Amy was such a popular girl.

“One memory we will always cherish is Adam’s first Christmas. Amy had all Adam’s toys and to see his face on Christmas morning...

“Even though she is not here with us, there will always be a part of her around thanks to baby Adam. We will cherish him forever.”

Celebrant Fr Eoin Whooley said a “pall of sadness” had fallen over the south parish in the past week.

Fr Whooley said the community had gathered to support Amy’s family and give thanks for her life.

“Hayley’s words spoke volumes of her and the goodness of her heart. We give thanks for that today,” said Fr Whooley.

Hundreds of mourners filled the city-centre church, led by Amy’s parents, Regina McCarthy and Brian O’Leary, and her sisters, Gillian, Jessica, and Hayley.

Regina McCarthy placed a soft toy on Amy’s coffin prior to the funeral service.

Amy’s remains were taken to St Oliver’s Cemetery in Ballincollig for burial.

Gardaí have not released the results of the autopsy, which they said are being withheld for operational reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.