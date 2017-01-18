Ammo trial for Jim Mansfield Jr

A son of billionaire businessman Jim Mansfield will go on trial in June on ammunition charges.

Jim Mansfield Jr, aged 48, is accused of having 180 rounds of .22 Walther ammunition without a firearms licence at his home at Tassagart House in Saggart, Dublin on January 29, 2015, a charge he denies.

In an outline of the evidence given earlier, a district court heard gardaí searched his home under warrant and located a legally held Walther pistol as well as 480 rounds of ammunition — 180 rounds in excess of the licence.

His case was listed for mention before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court yesterday. Tony McGillicuddy, defending, said equipment for playing video evidence would be needed for the trial, which will take one day to be heard.

Judge Smyth ordered Jim Mansfield Jr, who did not address the court, to appear again for his trial on June 12.

His brother, Patrick James (PJ) Mansfield, aged 38, is accused of possession of 1,252 rounds of Walther ammunition without a firearms licence at his former home at Coldwinters Lake in Saggart. He has pleaded not guilty.

It has been held that his case is too serious to be dealt with at district court level and should be sent forward to the circuit court. Judge Smyth ordered PJ Mansfield, who was excused from attending court yesterday, to appear again next month when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

The district court has heard that he was licensed to have 300 bullets for a legally owned Walther .22 pistol which he kept in a picture frame hanging over his bed. However, it has been alleged he had over 1,550 rounds of ammunition for the gun at his home.