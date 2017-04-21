Home»Today's Stories

Ambulance system broken and crumbling, says group

Friday, April 21, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

Just one in four ambulances is meeting turnaround targets, leaving thousands of patients waiting to be transferred to hospitals.

Ambulances: Just one in four meeting turnaround targets.

Ambulances had to wait more than an hour to transfer patients on 1,431 occasions during February, figures released by the HSE reveal.

This had a knock-on effect on other services as it meant ambulances were then delayed in getting back out to respond to calls as they had to wait to get their trolleys back.

Although there is a commitment to have 50% of all ambulance calls turned around in 20 minutes or less, this target was met at just one of the country’s acute hospitals, Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Galway University Hospital was the worst with just 7.7% of ambulance calls achieving the optimum turnaround, while 158 ambulance calls, or 19.2%, were forced to wait one to two hours before being able to transfer patients.

However, the longest turn-over time was experienced at Waterford University Hospital where one patient was left waiting between four and five hours to be admitted in February.

Patients were not admitted for up to four hours at Cork University Hospital, Letterkenny General Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, and Naas General Hospital.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesman Billy Kelleher, who received the latest data through a Dáil question, said overcrowding in hospitals coupled with staffing shortages is having a knock-on effect across the health service, including ambulance services.

“It highlights the fact that emergency departments are overcrowded so they can’t transfer patients from ambulances into the emergency departments,” the Cork North Central TD said.

“They are tying up the resources of the ambulance so we are not getting as efficient as service as should be.”

Tony Gregg, national secretary of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association, said the delays are almost always outside the control of paramedics and come down to a lack of funding and services.

“It’s a broken system and it’s crumbling,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ambulances, hospitals, trolley crisis

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Enda Kenny under fire as he becomes longest-serving Fine Gael taoiseach

US show 'Married with Secrets' reconstructs sadistic Graham Dwyer murder

ASTI Conference: Teacher union staff may strike in dispute over ‘respect’ issues

Hammer may have been used in 2012 Kerry murder of James Cahillane


Breaking Stories

Gerry Adams calls for recall of Dáil following RTÉ report into murder of garda Tony Golden

15-year-old missing from Laois

Latest: GLEN accepts resignation of ‘tireless champion’ Kieran Rose

Anti-Brexit alliance talks held between SDLP, Sinn Féin and Greens

Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in gaming become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 