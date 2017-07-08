Ambulance crashed on way to fatal car accident

An ambulance crashed on the way to the scene of a fatal car crash, it emerged during a High Court case yesterday.

The case dated to April 10, 2008. Senior counsel John Lucey said the crash was a complicating factor but it was not something which contributed to the fatality in the original accident. He said this aspect was examined but was never the subject of proceedings.

The ambulance crash was mentioned during the ruling of the fatal case at the High Court in Cork. Alexander Alajevs, aged 36, was living at Silverbrook, Mill Rd, Corbally, Limerick.

Mr Alajevs’ widow, Inna Marinova, of Rigas, Daugavpils, Latvia, was awarded €50,000 in settlement of the civil action yesterday. Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon approved the settlement offer made on behalf of the deceased’s employer at the time, High and Medium Voltage Engineering Ltd.

Mr Lucey SC said the accident happened in the early hours when the deceased was driving alone from Athlone, Co Westmeath, to Cavan and struck a bridge.

No other vehicle was involved. The offer plus costs represented about a tenth of the full value of the case in terms of loss of earnings to the plaintiff. However, liability would have been very difficult to prove.