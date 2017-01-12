Ambitious ‘Field of Dreams’ farm project takes root

The groundbreaking Diarmuid Gavin-backed Field of Dreams project for young adults with Down Syndrome is poised to become a reality.

Down Syndrome Cork (DSC), which last year secured planning for the unique €500,000 project on the western outskirts of Cork City, confirmed yesterday it has secured funding and hopes to break ground on site in February.

The first phase is expected to take about 16 weeks to complete, fuelling hopes that the farm could be open and operational by May.

Believed to be the first and largest scheme of its kind in Ireland, the ambitious horticultural farm project will be developed on a five-acre site off Clash Rd in Curraheen, which has been leased from the Munster Agricultural Society.

Once the first phase is complete on a three-acre portion of the overall site, the project will teach DSC clients to grow their own fruit and vegetables, and will provide a range of education, training, and work opportunities in a “safe, secure and inspirational environment”.

DSC is still liaising with the celebrity gardener, who has agreed to be an ambassador for the project, about his designs for a striking landmark structure on the site.

DSC chairman Ray O’Callaghan, whose daughter, Grace, 11, has Down Syndrome, said the project was part-inspired by the 1989 fantasy film, Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, in which characters emerge from the corn field to play baseball.

“We want to create something magical here too, to encourage our kids to emerge from the shadows. We want society to recognise that they should have the same opportunities as everyone.”

He said everyone involved in the project is motivated purely by a desire to provide a better future for their children — a future in which they can reach their full potential given that supports and services for people with Down Syndrome drop off when they reach the age of 18.

“95% of adults with Down Syndrome are unemployed. Grace, and children like her, have loads of ability and we want to bring that out. We want to help make a future for them, a place where they will have real-life experiences, where they will have a meaningful role, where they will feel wanted, and a place to give them hope,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

He praised the support the project has received from the Departments of Health and Agriculture, and singled out Marks and Spencer, ESB’s Energy for Generations Fund, Pepsi Cola, the PM Group, Danska Foods, and Keylings, for their generous support, and the Cork ETB for agreeing to provide a range of training courses.

“It just wouldn’t be possible without their support. We feel this is a model that could be replicated all over the country. We’ve already had enquiries about what we’re planning to do here from similar groups in Mexico and LA,” he said.

And he said while Field of Dreams will have paid staff on site, it will need volunteers to help sustain it, and he encouraged people to get involved. Dozens of adults have already expressed an interest in securing places on the farm, and work on a selection and placement policy is ongoing.

fieldofdreamscork.ie