Home»Today's Stories

Almost 60,000 pupils absent each day

Friday, December 01, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

An increasing number of children are missing more days of school, with figures also showing a spike in the number of students expelled at post-primary level.

School attendance data for the 2015/16 school year, to be published later today, estimates around 59,900 students miss school every day. That equates to a loss of 11 school days for a primary school student and 13 days lost for a second-level student.

The overall percentage of days lost was 5.9% at primary level and 7.9% at secondary level — the third annual increase in a row.

The figures, issued by Tusla, also show 12.3% of primary pupils were absent for more 20 or more days — up 1.2% compared with 2014/15. The figure at secondary level was 14.9% of students, down 1.3% compared with the previous school year.

The data was compiled for the Child and Family Agency by David Millar of the Educational Research Centre, and shows that the rate of 20-plus day primary school absences in urban areas is almost double the rate in rural areas.

The figures also found that non-attendance is higher in schools in the School Support programme under Deis, although even within this group, absences were more pronounced in urban areas than in rural schools.

While the percentage of children suspended from school at both primary and post-primary level remained consistent with previous years at 0.3% and 3.9%, respectively, there were 195 expulsions at second level in 2015/16, up 62 compared with the previous school year.

Expulsions were “disproportionately higher” in special schools.

There were 19 expulsions from primary schools, a fall of two compared with 2014/15.

Tusla said it could not extrapolate from the data whether the growing number of children becoming homeless had had any impact on attendance.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SchoolAttendance

Related Articles

Irish STEM teaching to be best in Europe

Big social disparities in terms of education, says CSO

New reports shows educational attainment linked to socio-economic status; More women educated to third level

LIT lecturers protest over damage caused by funding crisis

More in this Section

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April


Breaking Stories

The tragedy of the girl who hated the way she looked

Price hikes from major broadband and energy suppliers start today

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »