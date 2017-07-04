Home»Today's Stories

Alliance to mull future of Judicial Appointments Bill

Tuesday, July 04, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The Independent Alliance meets today to discuss the Judicial Appointments Bill, which shows little hope of passing ahead of the Dáil summer recess.

The controversial legislation would see a lay-majority panel chaired by a lay person recommend judges for appointment.

Strongly pushed by Transport Minister Shane Ross, it was discussed over three days last week, but the debate was adjourned after it ran out of speaking time.

Many Fianna Fáil members firmly opposed to the reforms took the opportunity to speak on the bill, which meant the debate did not conclude in the allotted time.

It will come before the Dáil today and tomorrow during the time initially scheduled for discussion of the Planning and Development and Residential Tenancies Act 2016, which was dropped after an error was discovered.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen criticised the Government over its handling of a “legislative blunder” discovered in the bill. He said the error could delay the construction of hundreds of new homes.

“Earlier this year, Fianna Fáil highlighted serious concerns regarding a legislative error which was contained in the Planning Act,” he said.

“This legislation was rammed through the Dáil by the Government just days before Christmas and it has now been confirmed by the Department there is a serious flaw in the legislation.

The error means that planning permission for many housing developments that are currently under construction cannot be extended.

“The Government’s decision to give virtually all the Dáil time to Minister Ross’s vanity bill displays a stunning disregard for everyone affected by the housing crisis.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Judicial Appointments Bill, The Independent Alliance

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

We are borrowing €50m a month for holidays and cars

Victims tell of lives destroyed by a Christian Brother

Paul Murphy travels a rocky road from privileged past to the criminal courts

'An accruing problem that will not go away': Lack of respite care blamed on beds shortage


Breaking Stories

Dublin City Councillors reject bin charge proposals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Ireland for his official visit

Gardaí release man arrested during raid of 'sophisticated cannabis grow house' in Kerry

Revenue seize 20,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport over the weekend

Lifestyle

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy Joey Alexander

Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 01, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 