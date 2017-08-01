Alleged threat to slit ex’s throat in front of gardaí

A man threatened to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat in front of gardaí, it was alleged yesterday.

Garda Carol Wall arrested Jason Murphy, aged 25, of 16 Ballinure Place, Mahon, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Mr Murphy is charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Sarah O’Donovan on September 6, 2016, at Ringmahon Avenue.

Garda Wall outlined the allegations that gave rise to the charge before the court.

“On September 6, 2016, in my presence he threatened to slit the throat of his ex-girlfriend,” Garda Wall said.

“It is alleged that he was cautioned and he said he did not give a fuck and said again: ‘I will slit her throat in front of ye.’ ”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he was applying for bail on Mr Murphy’s behalf.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail.

Garda Wall said the only condition required by the state was that he would stay away from Beechwood Court and in particular from the complainant.

Mr Buttimer said there was no defence difficulty with that condition. The solicitor made an application for the prosecution statements to be sent to the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on September 25.